Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said the body of a woman found Tuesday, June 18, was discovered by two farmers.
The farmers were driving along Old Mineral Springs Road when they spotted something lying on the land, prompting them to stop and investigate, Wilson said Wednesday, June 19.
The sheriff said the two men were not working in a field where they have cattle, as reported by at least one Chattanooga TV news station.
The body was found about 115 feet off Old Mineral Springs Road in the 2900 block, about two miles southeast of the Walmart in LaFayette, according to a June 18 press release.
Officials have not released her identity. She is a white female, 30-45 years old, with brown hair and has two distinct tattoos. She did not not have noticeable signs of trauma.
The body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.
Officials estimate the woman had been deceased three to five days.
Wilson said that, contrary to some social media posts, the body has not been positively identified or the family notified. The sheriff said the social media postings were not exactly accurate and too preliminary of a finding since he continues to await autopsy results for confirmation on her identity in this ongoing case. Those final identification results are expected later this afternoon (June 19), the sheriff said.
The sheriff said that, based upon current information, this was not a missing person case.