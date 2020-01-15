Mark Askew, 56, of Chickamauga, announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, that he plans to run for the District 2 seat on the Walker County Board of Commissioners. District 2 includes Chickamauga and Rock Spring communities.
Askew is a lifetime resident of Chickamauga and District 2. He graduated from Gordon Lee High School, is a military veteran, and along with his wife Jane, raised three children who all live in Walker County and District 2.
Askew has 20-plus years working in municipal government, the majority of that time as the building and code official. He coordinated special projects ranging from construction projects, strategic planning to disaster response coordination. He served eight years as an elected official for the city of Chickamauga. He also served on the Walker County Planning Commission and other appointed boards and committees.
Askew said he believes his “diverse experience in the community where we live, work and play, especially in District 2, will allow me to bring unique insight, new ideas, and a level head to responsibly represent the needs of the people in District 2 and Walker County. Limited government, transparency, thoughtful decision-making, and creating long-term solutions to the issues that affect us all are priorities for me, a committed candidate.”