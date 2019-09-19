Access into and out of the Fantasy Hills subdivision in Walker County will be restricted on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Walker County Public Works crews will be replacing a drainage culvert at the entrance to the subdivision, prompting the closure of Burnt Mill Lane at Tinker Bell Circle.
Work is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. and be completed by 2:30 p.m. If the project is unable to begin on Sept. 25 due to weather, a rain date has been scheduled for Sept. 26.
Tinker Bell Circle is the only entrance/exit to the Fantasy Hills subdivision, so once work begins, the road will be closed to all traffic. As a safety precaution, Walker County Fire Rescue will station a fire truck and ambulance in the neighborhood during construction.
This work is necessary to avoid issues that arise from aging infrastructure.
Residents are encouraged to make arrangements to exit the subdivision before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 if they need to be away from home.