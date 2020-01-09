War veteran and Graysville native Aaron Perry has withdrawn from the race for Catoosa County commission District 3. Citing familial and work obligations, he issues the following statement:
“Over the last three years I have had the pleasure of living in Catoosa County, a place that has always been home for me and my family. It has been amazing reconnecting with so many friends and especially my family. Ringgold and Graysville have grown so much and have a bright future with the right leadership in place.
“Several weeks after announcing my candidacy, I was offered an opportunity through my employer to pursue a career-advancing position serving elderly and disabled individuals. Unfortunately, this would require that my family and I relocate to Augusta, Ga., within the next 60 days. After much thought, prayer, and discussion with my family we have decided to pursue this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Therefore, it is with great sadness that I will be officially withdrawing from my campaign for county commissioner of District 3. I would like to wish Vanita Hullander and Jim Cutler the best of luck and will continue to pray that they are able to lead Catoosa County into a positive future.
“Thirteen years ago I left home to defend America from her enemies. I came back with experience, knowledge, and strength to serve my community. Now I must leave again but this time for the service of compassion and tending care to our elderly and loved ones. I know one day I’ll return again to the community that has always held my heart.
“Finally, I would like to thank all my supporters who have encouraged me throughout my brief campaign. Stay involved in the race and let your voice be heard."