The city of LaFayette is now able to send notifications to locations within the city limits, including specific areas such as neighborhoods, wards and blocks.
Whether it concerns power outages, road closures or utility matters, the city is now capable of sending timely notifications to residential customers who download the free SirenGPS application.
Residents need to sign up for this new system online, or by downloading the free app. They will be prompted to set up an account and choose how they want to be notified.
The SirenGPS app will be able to send push notifications to users while located at their residence as well as away from their residence, if the app user activates the location services on their smart phones.
For example, with the Honeybee Festival coming up on June 1, the city will be able to send alerts within the perimeter of the event if the festival-goers have the SirenGPS app and location services activated.
All SirenGPS weather warnings for potential natural disasters, such as tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and earthquakes, will be coming directly from Walker County Emergency Management.