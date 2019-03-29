It all began with stopping at a gas station to get a soda. Cheribeth Swanson didn’t know that morning in 2005 that her life would change forever, but when she realized that she couldn’t tell if the drink was cold by touch, her journey with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) began.
The journey, although long and difficult, has turned Swanson and the rest of her family into advocates who educate others about MS and raise funds for research. On April 6, she and a group of 30 family members and friends will participate in Walk MS Rome at Berry College in Rome, Ga.
This is the fifth year the family has participated in the event. Cheryl Wilson, Swanson’s aunt, saw the walk advertised six years ago, and the family decided to participate. The first year “it was on Cheribeth’s birthday, and we thought that would be a good way to celebrate” remembered Wilson.
In 2017, Team Cheribeth raised $11,000, taking the title of top fundraiser for the Rome walk. Karen Stoker, Swanson’s mother, noted, “we are kind of competitive” as a family, each wanting to raise the most money. In 2017, Swanson’s grandfather, Bob Chappell, was in the top 100 fundraisers in the state. But the competition is all in fun, because “it could be $50 or $4,000 and it’s more money than [the] MS [Society] had” said Swanson. Stoker notes that 90% of the money raised goes to National MS Society to fund research toward understanding MS.
Not only do Swanson and her family participate in the Walk, they also host a yearly yard sale in the spring with all proceeds going to the MS Society. Once a year, the family partners with Northwest Georgia Technical College to host an MS Awareness volleyball game.
A few years ago at the game “the opposing team came to take a picture with Cheribeth,” recalled Stoker. “One of the players was very emotional because her mom had just been diagnosed with MS.”
Swanson was able to talk with her and give her a new perspective of what it’s like to live with MS. Since then, the two have kept in touch. “That’s why we do these things. Someone was there when Cheribeth needed them, and we want to do that too” said Stoker.
Swanson, a full-time nurse, had diagnosed herself before she received the call from her doctor. “I was upset, but I was okay,” she recalled.
Life stayed much the same for Swanson until 2011, when she started having issues walking. With the use of walking aids, she was able to continue walking until 2016. Although she is in a wheelchair now, she, and her family, have not given up hope. Her aunt, Cheryl Wilson, summed it up by saying “God is a God of miracles” Cheribeth, surrounded by her family, firmly believes that.
MS is an immune-mediated disease, which means it causes the immune system to work overtime. The disease affects the central nervous system because the body, for some reason, attacks the covering around the nerves, called myelin.
“When you flip a switch, the light comes on,” Swanson explained, “unless something has attacked the insulation around the wiring. Then the lights eventually won’t come on.”
She likened what is happening in her body to that short in the wiring. “The hardest thing with MS is that it’s so unpredictable. You just take it as it comes,” Swanson said. People will experience different symptoms and symptoms will sometimes come and go. That all makes it difficult to pinpoint if and what the immune system is attacking.
The National MS Society estimates there are 2.3 million people living with MS worldwide, making it a disease that demands attention. Anyone can develop MS, but it is two to three times more prevalent in women. It can be diagnosed in people of any age, although it’s most likely to be found between the ages of 20 and 50.
While there is no known cure, Swanson still maintains a remarkable attitude due in part to the support of her family. “There’s no way I could do this, not because I can’t walk, but emotionally, without everybody” she says. “My whole family is just amazing.”
Stoker echoed “we’re going to get through everything as a family, because we know God is beside us every step of the way.”
Part of Swanson’s treatment requires a trip to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta every four months. The trip requires a full day of travel and treatment, so the family loads up the trailer with Swanson’s wheelchair and heads down to Atlanta to support her every step of the way. The medicine she receives there will help delay disability. In the absence of a cure, Swanson noted, “that is the ultimate goal.”
But Swanson is also made of tough stuff, as evidenced by the Team Cheribeth logo — a rhinoceros, her favorite animal. “In middle school, my algebra teacher read a book called ‘Rhino Success.’ It talked about how rhinos push forward and won’t back down” she said. “That’s kind of my personality.” Pushing forward includes maintaining her nursing certification even though she hasn’t worked since 2015, never giving up hope that she will again use it.
The community has also rallied around Swanson’s cause, noted Stoker. “The Walker County community has supported us so well, and we appreciate that,” she said. Between T-Mobile and Precision Graphics helping with the cost of printing the team T-shirts and the connections with other people living with MS in the community that helped Swanson find physicians, the community has been an avid supporter of the fundraising and awareness efforts of the family.
Learning to live with MS hasn’t been an easy journey for Swanson or her family, but they stay hopeful by sharing their experience with others and helping in the search for a cure. “Faith goes a long way,” noted Chappell. “With enough walks and enough money, God will empower someone to find a cure.” Evidence of this faith is apparent in the whole family. In a letter that accompanied her donation for the walk, Swanson’s aunt wrote, “Some day a cure will be found, and this occasion (WalkMS Rome) will no longer exist.” What better hope is there to have?