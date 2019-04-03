The Northwest Georgia Health District’s ongoing investigation and surveillance in response to the restaurant worker with hepatitis A at McDonald’s at 106 LaFayette Road in Chickamauga indicates that there is a need to extend the risk period of hepatitis transmission to March 29.
Therefore, we recommend that anyone who consumed food or drink at this restaurant from March 4-29 contact their health-care provider or local health department to determine if a hepatitis A vaccination is needed to prevent the disease.
The hepatitis A vaccine is safe, effective, and well tolerated. It is the best protection against the hepatitis A virus.
We also urge the public to continue to practice normal preventive measures of hand washing and sanitation.
Free hepatitis A vaccination will continue to be provided at the Catoosa and Walker County Health Departments on Wednesday, April 3, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, April 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon; and April 8-12 during regular hours of operation.
Catoosa County Health Department, 145 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 706-406-2000
Walker County Health Department, 603 E. Villanow Street, LaFayette, GA 30728 706-638-5577
Anyone who consumed food and/or drink at the restaurant during this time should also:
1. Monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A infection up to fifty days after exposure.
2. Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.
3. Stay at home and contact your healthcare provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop.
Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, dark-colored urine and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear. People can become ill up to fifty days after being exposed to the virus.
Hepatitis A is acquired when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. The virus spreads when an infected person does not wash his/her hands adequately after using the toilet or engages in behaviors that increase risk of infection. Careful hand washing, including under the fingernails, with soap and water, along with vaccination of anyone at risk of infection, will prevent spread of this disease.