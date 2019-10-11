Gov. Brian P. Kemp, on Oct. 10, announced his selection of J. Matthew Williamson as the new solicitor general of the State Court of Walker County.
Williamson’s appointment fills the vacancy created by Chris Townley’s recent resignation. In accepting this appointment, Williamson will leave his current role as legal and policy director for Walker County.
“Matthew's extensive experience and commitment to his local community make him an ideal choice for this important role,” said Gov. Kemp. “I look forward to the positive impact that Matthew will have on Walker County in his service as solicitor general.”
“It is my great honor to serve the people of Walker County in this capacity,” said Williamson.
As a Georgia Bulldog and experienced lawyer, Williamson has held a number of leadership roles in the Walker County community. Employed as the legal and policy director for Walker County, Williamson formerly served as an attorney with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Office of the public defender and as an associate in private practice with Womack, Gottlieb, and Rodham P.C.
Matthew recently served as LaFayette Rotary Club president and was recognized as one of the 2013 recipients of Walker County’s “40 under 40” award. He is currently a participant in Leadership Walker County’s Class of 2020.