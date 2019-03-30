Senate Bill 77, sponsored by Republican Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga, received final passage in the General Assembly Friday, March 29, when the Senate agreed to the House substitute of the bill.
SB 77 creates protections for all monuments located on private property or property owned by the state of Georgia.
“While current law provides protections for certain monuments in Georgia, Senate Bill 77 would extend these protections to all monuments,” said Sen. Mullis. “This legislation is all about protecting, respecting and preserving the history of Georgia for future generations of citizens to learn from. This bill puts provisions in place to ensure that monuments are not unduly disrespected or hidden and establishes penalties for those who choose to defile our monuments. I am proud of my colleagues in the Senate and the House for putting many hours into researching, studying and vetting this legislation and passing it on to the governor for consideration.”
Mullis represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County. He is chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.
SB 77 would prohibit removing or concealing a monument located on private property or property owned by the state of Georgia and provides that anyone who violates this law would be guilty of a misdemeanor and required to pay damages triple the amount of financial losses suffered. SB 77 would become law immediately upon signature by the governor.