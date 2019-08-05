Free vintage base ball at 6th Calvary Museum on Aug. 10

The Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga, along with the Nashville Maroons, salute the crowd during an early season vintage base ball match at the polo fields in Fort Oglethorpe. The Lightfoot Club and the Maroons are part of the 12-team Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball, which plays by the rules, customs, equipment and uniforms of the 1860’s. The Lightfoot Club will play its final two regular season matches of the 2019 season this Saturday, Aug. 10. at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while Chattanooga’s other vintage base ball team, the Mountain City Club, will take the field at 3 p.m. Admission to the matches and to the 6th Cavalry Museum are free, as is parking. Spectators are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets as there is no bleacher seating. For more information about this event, visit www.6thcavalrymuseum.org or www.tennesseevintagebaseball.com.

 Contributed

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.