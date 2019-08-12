Fort Oglethorpe’s city staff will soon have a tech-savvy new way to present information after officials approved the purchase of an interactive display board during the last City Council meeting.
On July 22, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins presented the purchase to the council, explaining that the idea of a new interactive board is something several departments were in favor of.
“This request is to purchase an Aquos Board interactive display system,” Payne-Simpkins said. “It’s requested by all departments, and you all saw a demonstration during our last work session.”
The board is a little more advance than the average “smart board,” as it allows for collaboration with multiple touch pens that can be used to write on the same touch screen at the same time.
“It allows staff to present information to City Council, residents, contractors and others in a very professional manner,” Payne-Simpkins said. “The board allows the presenter to use a touch screen using fingers or a pen, as well as a wireless keyboard to make notes on presentation slides that may be saved for future reference.”
Payne-Simpkins said three written quotes were received on June 3 and that staff recommend awarding the purchase to the low-bidder, Chattanooga Business Machines, in the amount of $8,033.
The council unanimously approved the purchase 4-0.
“We are going to get into the 21st century finally,” Councilman Jim Childs joked after the vote.