The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department is continuing with its technology upgrades as city officials have approved the purchase of a new server to go along with a newly purchased software system.
During the March 11 City Council meeting, Fire Chief Chuck Ballew presented a bid for recommendation and explained that a new server would be very welcomed.
“I come before you tonight to purchase a Titan commercial server with Windows server 2019,” Fire Chief Bruce Ballew said. “The price will be $7,387 and this will replace the server we have now, which the software on it will run out Dec. 31 of this year.
In late January, the city approved the purchase of new software for the department and Ballew says the new server is to accommodate the new software.
“Our server is not equipped to handle the new software, so we’d like to have your approval to purchase the server,” Ballew explained.
The software purchase included a $5,460 one-time fee as well as a $1,525 annual fee for a total of $6,985, which brings the grant total for the server and software to $14,372.
“This also has the Gasboy (fuel management system) on it and the operating system for the pumps and stuff,” Ballew said.