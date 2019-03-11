Fort Oglethorpe’s police chief introduced four new officers to the public and city officials during the March 11 City Council meeting.
During the meeting, Chief Mike Helton not only introduced the new men in blue, but also acknowledged recent promotions and the department’s growth overall.
“I want to start the evening with a few introductions for you,” Helton said. “This council was highly supportive of the police department as we looked at restructuring and putting a pay plan and structure in place that would be supportive of acquiring new police officers and retaining the good ones that we have.”
Helton said his department brought in some new faces over the past couple of months in the wake of retirements and turnover that happened in 2018.
“Since 2018, with people retiring and things of that nature, it’s been a busy year for us,” Helton explained. “I wanted to at least introduce you to some of our new promoted supervisory level positions and some new officers with us at the department.”
Helton introduced officers Marcus Alford, formerly of the Ringgold Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff’s Department, Ethan Sarrell; a longtime MP in the United States Marine Corps and current captain in the USMC Reserves, Justin Ruth; formerly of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, and Lt. Shane Fann, who’s built an impressive resume with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
“Lieutenant Shane Fann joined us in February after serving the with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years,” Helton said. “He most recently served as their trainer at the sheriff’s office, now he’s going to serve as Fort Oglethorpe’s trainer. He trained me while I was there in fact. He brings 15-plus instructor certifications to our office.”
In addition to the new officers, Helton praised the work of long-time detectives Johnny Lanham and Keith Sewell who have been promoted to Patrol Captain and Captain of the CID (Criminal Investigation Division) respectively.
Helton said the support of the mayor and council has gone a long way in recruiting new employees to the department.
“People are wanting to come to work for Fort Oglethorpe,” Helton said. “They love the environment here, they believe that this council has a strong support for their police department, and I believe all the measures you all have taken have encouraged them to step in here with us and protect the citizens.”
After the introductions, Mayor Earl Gray thanked all the officers for their service.
“It takes a special person to do what y’all do,” Gray said.