The city of Fort Oglethorpe is looking to streamline some of the traffic flow along Cloud Springs Road by requesting that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) eliminate left-hand turns at Westside Drive.
During the March 25 City Council meeting, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins explained the city’s thought process regarding the traffic in that area.
“We’re requesting to send a letter to GDOT requesting a no-left-turn going eastbound on SR (Ga.) 146 -- Cloud Springs Road -- onto Westside Drive,” Payne-Simpkins said. “Currently there are no traffic control devices at this intersection and there’s also no turn lane, so this causes traffic to back up unnecessarily on Cloud Springs Road.”
Payne-Simpkins said future work along Cloud Springs Road would likely remedy the problem, but that the city at least needs a short-term solution.
“Ultimately, the widening of Cloud Springs Road will take care of this issue, but in the meantime, staff recommends sending this letter to GDOT with this request of installing a no left turn.”
The council unanimously approved the request allowing Payne-Simpkins to execute the letter.