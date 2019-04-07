Fort Oglethorpe finalizes phase II of U.S. 41 sewer project

Fort Oglethorpe officials have signed off on change orders related to phase II of the U.S. 41 sewer project and managed to save several thousand dollars on the project overall.
During the March 25 City Council meeting, Public Utilities Director Phil Parker presented two change orders for phase II of the project, both of which saved the city a little money. The first involved engineering work, and the second an overall reduction in the construction contract price.
“The first request is to have CTI Engineering record drawings for phase II of the sanitary sewer project on U.S. 41,” Parker said.
Parker explained that the work is already to be done as part of the project agreement with Mays Construction, but that the change order would save the city approximately $1,000 by having CTI do the drawings.
The project, which is projected to have four total phases, includes utilizing a city-owned sewer pump station and extending sewer to a growing commercial area.
The second phase, which began in June, picked up from the end of the first phase along Scruggs Road to the Tennessee state line, where it then crosses east toward U.S. 41.
The bid for the work was awarded to Mays Construction Co. in May 2018 at a cost of $746,487.
The final change order on the project saves the city nearly $25,000.
“Number two is the final change order on the sewer project to close this project out,” Parker said. “It is completed. This is an adjustment of all quantities and is a reduction in the contract price by $24,565.23.”
In addition to the finalization of phase II of the sewer project, Parker informed the Council that a pump station motor recently had to be repaired.
“We have an invoice from North Georgia Services in the amount of 17,500 for one of the motors at the Ann Drive pump station,” Parker explained.
In mid-March, Parker says the motor failed, which created the need for a total rewind and rebuild of the pump.
The council unanimously approved the finalization change order on phase II of the sewer project and paying the invoice for the pump station motor repair.