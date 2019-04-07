Fort Oglethorpe’s City Council has approved the purchase of the necessary equipment to outfit two new police cruisers that were purchased in December.
According to Police Chief Mike Helton, the vehicles will be added to the department’s fleet soon and need to the proper accessories before they can be put out on patrol.
“The Police Department would like to recommend the purchase of police equipment for the two Dodge Chargers that you purchased a couple of months ago,” Helton said during the March 25 City Council meeting. “They should be coming in in about two to three weeks.”
Helton said the list of equipment will include light packages, light bars, controller boxes, etc.
“There are a variety of other things that go on the cars and are required. The barrier between the prisoners and the officers, everything else that loads onto the cars,” Helton said.
Helton added that the department recently completed the bid process and that multiple companies offered quotes.
“We went out to bid for these items and we had five bidders,” Helton explained. “The lowest and most responsive bidder was Mountain View Ford, and the total price is $14,404. That’s $7,202 per car and that will come out of SPLOST funds.”
The board unanimously approved the bid award, which is an addition to the two vehicles and radios that were recently purchased as well.
The new Chargers that are on the way were approved in late December and were purchased from Ringgold’s Mountain View Dodge Chrysler Jeep in the amount of $52, 915.
Subsequently, on Feb. 11, the board approved the purchase of two Motorola mobile radios for the vehicles in the amount of $6,826.