For over a decade, Marvin "Stump" Martin was the architect of the Stump on Sports Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Football Classic and its biggest supporter.
On Friday night at East Ridge High School, the game will continue under a new name and format.
Raymond James Stadium will be the site for the Stump Martin Memorial Senior Gridiron Showcase. The showcase will feature recent graduates from both the northwest Georgia and the Metro Chattanooga area and is slated for player introductions at 7:15 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7:30.
Coaches from around the area will join forces to lead their teams, which will be a combination of players from both states.
A 1971 graduate of Rossville High School and a two-sport athlete at Carson-Newman, Martin coached youth teams in various sports for five decades and stayed involved in sports through various forms of media for nearly 40 years. He passed away on May 10, 2018 after a long illness.
He served as Sports Editor of the Catoosa County News before writing sports in the Chattanooga market. He, along with his wife Deb, were the primary hosts of the "Stump on Sports Late Night" cable television show, which focuses mainly on high school sports in the north Georgia and Chattanooga area. The popular show is now in its 34th year on the air.
During his time in the newspaper business, Martin was a beat writer for both the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons and covered both World Series and Super Bowls. He also served as editor for several Tennessee high school football magazines, as well as hosted high school sports-based radio programs in the Chattanooga area.
"I knew Stump for 30 years and he did more for high school sports in this area then just about anyone between his stint as a sports writer and his TV show," said East Ridge High School head football coach Tim James, who is serving as the director for this year's event. "As an athletic community, we owe a debt to him and this is just a small way to pay him back for what he did for high school sports in this area and help keep his memory alive."
Ticket prices will be $10 for adults and $5 for high school students who show a high school ID card. Children 10 and under will be admitted free. There will be a $3 parking fee and concession stands will be open with proceeds going to benefit the Martin family.