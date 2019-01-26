Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force Commander Patrick Doyle died several weeks ago, and his family has taken a unique approach moving forward.
“In lieu of flowers, our family asked that people donate to [our son]’s college fund,” explained Doyle’s wife, Dacia.
PJ Doyle is studying agricultural education at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and was the light of his father’s life and his pride and joy.
In Doyle’s obituary, the following was stated: “The title he cherished above all was ‘Dad’. There was nothing in this world that he loved more than his son, PJ.”
It is evident in the family’s wishes that this rings true.
To donate, visit The Bank of Lafayette, with which the college fund account is placed. Patrick Cook and Greg Ramey are the two people on the account along with PJ Doyle.