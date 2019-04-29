Family Crisis Center receives $3,200 donation

The Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa, Chattooga & Dade Counties recently received a generous donation from a Chattanooga mental health association.
According to Director Kristy Lawson, The Family Crisis Center received the donation April 18 from Dr. Sherrell Bechtel of Bechtel Gray Smith Counseling Center. Bechtel also serves as president of Chattanooga Area Psychotherapy Association (CAPA).
"It was a wonderful donation from CAPA for $3,217.00," Lawson said.
"CAPA represents over 70 licensed clinicians in the tri-state area and we are very grateful for all that The Family Crisis Center does in helping to assist domestic violence survivors in our local community," Bechtel added.
Lawson says the donation didn't have a specific designation as to how it will be used, stated the funds will be for the shelter’s general use to help serve domestic violence victims and their children.