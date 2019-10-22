Life Vest Inside, a grassroots non-profit organization on a mission to inspire, empower and educate people of all backgrounds to lead a life of kindness, is organizing its 8th annual Worldwide Dance for Kindness Event on Sunday, Nov. 10, as part of the global celebrations that take place during World Kindness Day.
Saddle Ridge Elementary and Middle School will participate in the event from 3-5 p.m. that day.
This event will mark the launch of World Kindness Week, promoting kindness, compassion and empathy. On Nov. 10, countries from around the globe will unite to dance under the banner of kindness. One day, One dance, One heart!
“To some, the world is filled with war, hatred, violence and hopelessness but we firmly believe that we have the power to fill this world with kindness, trust, hope and love” (Founder Orly Wahba).
The purpose of World Kindness Day is to look beyond ourselves, beyond the boundaries of our country, beyond our culture, our race, our religion; and realize we are citizens of the world.
“Never doubt that a small group of committed people can change the world, indeed, it is the only thing that ever has” ~Margaret Mead
Life Vest Inside has taken the words of Margaret Mead to the next level reminding people that a small group of committed DANCERS can change the world as well!
If you would like more information about Life Vest Inside or the Worldwide Dance for Kindness, please visit www.danceforkindness.com.