Congratulations to three Walker County High School graduates who each received $1,000 scholarship checks from Dawn Merritt, Walker County Republic Party chairman.
In the audience were their family members cheering for them.
Also in audience was Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, who congratulated the recipients with words of wisdom.
Walker School Superintendent Damon Raines also offered cheers for outstanding achievement.
Mrs. Merritt read brief bios and words from their essays.
Each winner described future goals in brief speeches. Young people were: Jillian Brandenburg of Gordon Lee High School, Joseph Thrash-Beau of LaFayette High School, and Molly Xia Pan Thomason of Ridgeland High School.
Additional letters (two) were read by Mrs. Merritt. The letters had been written by previous winners unable to attend.
Refreshments and photos concluded the event.