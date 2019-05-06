The “Pennies of Time” Club at North LaFayette Elementary School focuses on creating service projects for members of the community. The club consists of three members: Graycen Brewster, Emily Maanum, and Jaidyn Simpson. It is hosted by fifth-grade teacher Lindsey Beck. They met in January, February and April.
The club has made coloring packets for children waiting for appointments at the health department and grip socks for residents of Cozy Manor.
Here is an article about the club that the students wrote themselves:
“We took a walking field trip (on Friday, May 26) from NLE to the Cozy Manor. We gave each pair of socks out individually,” said Graycen Brewster. “Seeing the residents' smiling faces as they received their homemade gift of socks made Graycen and I feel really good,” said Emily. We are grateful to live in the community where we can be able to serve others here. This is just one of the many acts we could do for others in our community!”