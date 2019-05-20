On Wednesday, May 8, each student at Graysville Elementary was able to enjoy the first-ever “Grow Day.”

As a reward recognizing all student growth in all academic areas, students were treated to a day of games, various inflatables, teacher dunk tank, dance area, photo booth, snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy.

Student growth in academic areas has been a focus all year at Graysville.

Teachers and students had conferences so students were aware of their accomplishments.

Recognizing student growth with the special day was a memorable time for the students.

The campus was transformed into a block party atmosphere where students had a choice for spending their time.

The response from everyone was overwhelmingly positive and the even was considered a huge success.

Tags