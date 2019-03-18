The Walker County Department of Education joined in a statewide celebration School Board Appreciation Week (March 18-22) to salute the efforts of local school board members. The week-long observance calls attention to the contributions of local boards of education.
“Citizens elect board members to represent the community's voice on education matters and to set the vision for the school district,” Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines said.
“Our board spends countless hours fulfilling its responsibilities and working together to continually improve our education system. We are very proud of the work they are doing and the investment they make in the lives of the students served throughout Walker County.” Raines said. “We are very fortunate to have school board members who are deeply committed to improving student outcomes and who work together to make certain that every decision that is made regarding our school system is clearly aligned to achieving our vision of ensuring all students graduate ready for college, ready for work, ready for life.”
School board members are: Karen Stoker, board chair, six years of service; Phyllis Hunter, vice chair, 14 years; Mike Carruth, 14 years; Dale Wilson, six years; Bobby McNabb, two years.
The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) sponsors the celebration. The mission of GSBA is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia's 180 elected boards of education. Please visit www.gsba.com for more information.