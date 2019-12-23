On Dec. 18, students at Graysville Elementary School held their first Tiger Pride ceremony. Every student was recognized for academic growth in math or reading. Top Lexile levels were recognized, as well as Math Masters with highest scaled scores on the STAR test. Students with highest AR points were also recognized. Student achievement was celebrated among each grade level.
On Dec. 19, students continued the celebration with “Snow and Grow” Day. Students spent time in various stations to enjoy themselves. There was a GaGa Pit in the gym, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, Minute to Win It Bottle flipping and cup stacking, Dancing in the snow with Karaoke, balloons in the air, and Wii Sports. Students enjoyed free time to participate in their favorite activities. Students also enjoyed a Christmas movie. The day was fun-filled as students celebrated their successes and made memories.