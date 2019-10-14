Teachers who weave a supportive environment for students at school may need help with their own frayed social-emotional needs at home.
Walker County School Superintendent Damon Raines, at the Oct. 8 meeting of the Walker school board, said he would like to find a way to promote free counseling to employees through their long-term disability insurance.
Raines said he tries to do “little things that send a big message” to support teachers so they “stay on their A-game. “
Areas covered through the proposed Employee Assistance Program would include counseling for finances, grief, marital issues, elder care and children with disabilities.
“We have asked our current provider of long-term disability to consider adding this feature at no cost to the employee,” Raines said. “If the provider decides they can offer the EAP as part of the long-term disability policy, then we would ask for an open enrollment option for all employees, along with a large marketing campaign involving information concerning an EAP and what it entails.”
On average only about 20 percent of employees eligible for an EAP take advantage its services, he said.
“Our goal, if we have this as an option, would be to make sure every employee understands what services are involved and how the coverage works within the policy,” he said.
Raines said he is focusing this year on intentional wellness when working with employees. When teachers pour out their support at school and at home, those teachers may not have someone to provide the support they need.
Each Monday and Friday the superintendent sends self-help tips to educators, he said. Teachers of the Year are also videotaped explaining what they do for their personal wellbeing, describing how it benefits their work and detailing what they do to help students with their wellbeing.
Teachers appreciate actions that show that the administration cares about them and say it makes them feel validated.
Raines heard about this kind of employee assistance at a conference he recently attended.