The top 10 sellers from the Rock Spring Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, or PTO, Moon Pie fundraiser enjoyed a limousine ride and Chick-fil-A. One hundred fifty-five boxes were sold between the top 10 students. The PTO will use the funds raised in this fundraiser to build a pavilion at the school for students and community.
Rock Spring Elementary top fundraisers celebrate
