RMS Academic Bowl team

The Ringgold Middle School Academic Bowl team finished its regular season on Feb. 25, earning first place in the Northwest Georgia league. The team also placed first in the league tournament. Front row, from left: Shirley McDonald (coach), Evan Vineyard, Braxton Bray, Luke Green, Jack Gothard, Catherine Farley, Lexie Hobbs, Mike Essex and Laura Kirk (coach). Back row, from left: Bennett Blanks, Brianna Reed, Lucas McCarver, Cayden Roberson, Jack Mealor and Annie O'Dell (coach). / Contributed