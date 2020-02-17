The city of Ringgold recently issued a public proclamation recognizing Feb. 24-28 as Public Schools Week.
Public Schools Week is a national celebration to highlight the great things happening in the nation’s public schools as well as bring attention to the critical issues facing schools, students and educators.
During the Feb. 10 City Council meeting, council member Kelly Bomar, a music teacher, proposed the proclamation and gave his thoughts on the importance of the week.
“Public Schools Week is basically put on by several groups. My purpose for doing this here is so that we could officially proclaim the week of Feb. 24-28 as Public Schools Week in Ringgold,” Bomar said. “We do have a partnership with Catoosa County to do this and my hope would be that citizens of Ringgold during that week would find a school whether it’s in the city limits of Ringgold or not and volunteer that week -- go in and read to some students, find a way to get involved in mentoring at a school near you; make a donation, but really just make a push that week to make an effort to get involved.”
Bomar says the proclamation is a way of recognizing all the work done day-in and day-out by educators and school staffs.
“This proclamation is an official token of thank you and gratitude from us to Catoosa County Public Schools and all the great work that they do,” Bomar said. “We encourage our citizens to come out and volunteer.”