This summer, Austin Raines from Tunnel Hill will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the “National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): National Security,” held at the University of Maryland in Washington, D.C.
NYLF National Security is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Austin was nominated for the NYLF National Security due to his academic achievement. Austin is in 10th grade at Ringgold High School, where he maintains a 4.0 GPA. He plays tuba in the RHS Tiger Band and is an officer in the National Junior Honor Society.
In addition to his RHS courses, Austin began taking college courses in ninth grade through Georgia Northwestern Technical College, and will receive college credit for attending NYLF National Security through George Mason University.
Austin is also active in Boy Scouts, where he is the senior patrol leader for Troop 99 in Ringgold.
Austin is excited to attend NYLF National Security and to be given the opportunity to meet many other students from around the world and have new learning experiences. In addition to being nominated to attend NYLF National Security, Austin was recently selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Austin Raines to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At the NYLF National Security, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.