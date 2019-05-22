Plans after graduation: I plan on attending the University of Georgia.
Club memberships or organizations: National Honor Society
Biggest influence on your life and why: The biggest influence on my life has been my family. They have always taught me that I can achieve whatever I put my mind to with hard work and dedication.
Person/people from history you admire: Susan B. Anthony
Advice for other students: My advice for other students is hard work and diligence will help you to achieve any goal you set for yourself. Don’t be afraid of failure, because sometimes failure can teach you more than a success.
Favorite book(s): “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Favorite music/musician(s): Taylor Swift
Favorite movie(s): “The Wizard of Oz”
Favorite quote or your philosophy: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou
Something people may not know about you: I moved to Georgia from Texas for my senior year of high school. It was a big change but I have enjoyed the opportunity to meet new friends and explore a different part of the country.