Plans after graduation: Attend Georgia Tech, go to medical school, and pursue an occupation in the medical field.
Club memberships or organizations: Praise Team Leader for Youth Group and Sunday School at Zion Korean Presbyterian Church, Member of RHS Tennis Team
Biggest influence on your life and why: SAT tutor: guided me on the right path towards success on the SAT test, gave me musical and sports-related advice, taught me leadership skills and unforgettable life lessons, was an admirable friend as well as a great teacher.
Person/people from history you admire: Kim Kwang Seok
Advice for other students: Follow through with your own dreams and passions, ignoring others’ judgments. Enjoy high school years because you will only have one chance, but take the extra step that no one else is taking by finding the right balance between studying and being involved in activities. Feel free to take risks and try to be an initiator, rather than always being a follower.
Favorite book(s): “1984” by George Orwell
Favorite music/musician(s): Music: K-pop; Musicians: Mamamoo, BlackPink, BTS
Favorite movie(s): “God’s Not Dead”
Favorite quote or your philosophy: “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” — Kevin Durant
Something people may not know about you: I play guitar, piano and drums. I also sing and beatbox.