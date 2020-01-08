On Dec. 13, fourth- and fifth-grade spelling bee winners participated in the school-wide bee at Ringgold Elementary School, led by J103 Radio Personality and former RES parent, Ted Gocke. Two students from each fourth- and fifth-grade homeroom represented their classmates, with three winners prevailing from each competition. From the fourth grade, Carson Pina reigned victorious, with Ella Dotson achieving runner-up rights and Miriam Amaleki earning third-place recognition. In fifth grade, Abby Nash scored a first-place win, Ansleigh Kenny boasted a second-place finish, and Brooklyn Mathis was awarded the third-place medal. RES is proud of all spellers and appreciates the judges and moderator for their time and willingness to attend. Special thanks to Ted Gocke and J103 for providing trophies and medals for the winners. Congratulations to all of the Ringgold Elementary Spelling Bee participants and the winners.