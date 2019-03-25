As in all Catoosa County schools, PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) has been gradually implemented at Ringgold Elementary School (RES) over the past couple of years.
As part of this approach, children are taught expectations and motivated through positive incentives and reinforcements to make good behavioral choices.
At RES, students earn golden tickets for showing the RingGOLD Way. These tickets may be used to purchase prizes, reward coupons, and admission to exciting events.
On March 7, the gym at RES was rocking as students were rewarded for an excellent third nine weeks. Sixteen staff members at RES transformed into various characters to entertain students who had earned a reward for positive behavior choices. They were paired against one another to arm wrestle to the death. Winners advanced through a bracket until a winner was awarded the AWM golden belt.
Competitors included The Lovely Leprechaun, ChewBACHA, Moreland of the Moors, Mardi Gras Maniac, Fairy of Fitness, Nerdy Neptune, and many more. A couple of superheroes stopped by, too. Wonder Woman and Elasti-Girl flexed their muscles to try to defeat some of the fearless foe. The children loved seeing their teachers and administrators dressed up and acting crazy. Fun was had by all — participants and audience.
Special thanks to Coca-Cola Bottling for donating drinks for the children as an additional reward for their excellent choices.