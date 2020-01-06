The Ridgeland Honors Academy has the holiday spirit. In the past month, these 210 students have collected over $6,000 worth of donations that were requested by the Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa, and Chattooga counties; Walker County Animal Shelter and feeder schools to Ridgeland High School.
Students collected over $1,000 worth of necessities such as cleaning supplies, dryer sheets and canned goods for the Family Crisis Center. The Walker County Animal Shelter needed a different variety of items that included dozens of blankets, pet toys, pet treats, bottles of bleach, as well as a cash donation of $1,000.
However, it was the requests from Ridgeland’s feeder schools that were nearest and dearest to the students’ hearts since they attended these very schools when they were younger. These elementary and middle schools needed items as varied as children’s clothing, Kleenex and food items.
Students were proudest of the 30 pairs of new shoes they purchased for Rossville Elementary School, and when Chattanooga Valley Elementary School Principal Heather Culberson said that her school needed Band-Aids, Ridgeland students collected over 12,000.
This is not the first time that the Ridgeland Honors Academy has looked toward the needs of its community. For the past 8 years, honors academy students have selected at least one charity to sponsor during the holiday season.
“The first year, we set a goal of 10,000 nonperishable food items for local food banks. We exceeded that goal, and our goals just kept climbing each year,” said Ridgeland Honors Academy chairman Ryan Bandy, who has a Ph.D.
Ridgeland High School has over 70 percent of its population receiving free and reduced lunch. This is an indication that many of its students are classified as “economically disadvantaged.” Yet, these very students are willing to sacrifice some of their resources to help others.
“I am very proud of these kids,” said Bandy, “because some of them do not have a lot themselves.”
The Ridgeland Honors Academy was established in 2009, so this year marks its 10th anniversary. In addition to promoting community involvement, the academic gains have also been impressive.
ACT scores have climbed from an average of 20 to an average of 26 in 2018-2019. While the number of students enrolled in Advanced Placement courses has tripled at the same time that student pass rates have nearly doubled. Honors Academy students have received over $30.4 million in college scholarships over the past 10 years.