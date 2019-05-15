Joshua Bloodworth has been named to replace Rick Chambers to lead the Ridgeland High School Rhythm of the Ridges Band as band director.
Chambers retires after this year following a decade of stellar service to the students of the Ridgeland community.
Bloodworth was integral to the growth and success of multiple programs, including the Clarke Middle School Band, the Athens Christian School Band, and most recently, the Chattanooga Central High School Band.
Over the course of these various assignments, Bloodworth’s students have participated in the GMEA All-State Band, the University of Georgia Middle School Band Festival, the University of Georgia January High School Band Festival, the TMEA All-State Band, the ETSBOA All-East Band, the Lee University Honor Band, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Honor Band.
Bloodworth is a highly heralded director, as evidenced by his selection to conduct the Chattanooga All-County Middle School Band in 2019. In addition, he has been recognized as a News Channel 9 Educator of the Week for the Greater Chattanooga Area, the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Month in October 2016, and Chattanooga Central High School’s 2016-17 Margaret Hammack Teacher of the Year Award.
Bloodworth is a native of the North Georgia area, graduating from Gordon Lee High School in 2007. Ridgeland Principal Karen Hughes is excited about the talent, energy, and enthusiasm that Bloodworth brings to Ridgeland High School.