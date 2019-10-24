The Walker County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Oct. 23, at LaFayette High School to commemorate its new auxiliary gym.
The school broke ground on the gym in September 2018. It cost $1.3 million and nine months to build the gym.
The project was funded by ESPLOST (Education Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax), which is a one-percent tax levied by school systems. It must be approved by voters.
“This is part of ESPLOST and we are so thrilled that our community supports ESPLOST because without it we don't build buildings like this with the budget that we have,” Superintendent Damon Raines said.
“This is a facility long needed at LaFayette High School,” Principal Maggie Stultz said.
This gym can be used for early practices, thus allowing students to finish up practices at a more reasonable time.
The gym is about 7,200 square feet and has a special rubberized floor that will allow multiple uses. There are six basketball goals, all adjustable, as well as volleyball standards in the floor and a scoreboard. Ceiling fans were built into the gym that can push or pull air, so that the school can reduce the use of air conditioning available. No food, drinks or gum will be allowed.