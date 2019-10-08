At the start of this school year, Ringgold Elementary faculty named Renee Cross as its “Teacher of the Year.”
Cross is beginning her 21st year teaching and is a valuable asset to RES.
She serves as a special education co-teacher working with students with various needs. She is also currently working on her specialist degree through West Georgia University.
Having earned her master’s degree from Clemson University, she is a hardcore Tigers fan (Clemson and Ringgold), enjoys time with her family, and serving in her church.
When asked about her teaching philosophy, Cross stated, “One of my favorite parts about teaching is building relationships with the students and their parents. Encouraging students to be aware of their disabilities and helping them to set learning goals are critical components in teaching. I believe in acknowledging students for their achievements to keep them driven and focused.”
Furthermore, Cross humbly added that “a teacher is only as good as the people around her and I'm surrounded by a fun, caring, and committed group of educators. I am very blessed to be a teacher at Ringgold Elementary.”