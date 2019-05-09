Mrs. Walters’ agriculture class at Rossville Middle School is hosting a fundraiser through Donorschoice.org to raise money for the supplies needed to raise and train their guide dog, River.
“These supplies are the basic needs for our students to begin the raising process and begin the process of learning responsibility, small animal care, and many other soft skills that cannot be taught but must be learned,” Walters said.
In order to get the supplies necessary, the fundraiser must be fully funded by May 21. Visit Donorschoose.org and search for “Raising a Hero” to donate to the fundraiser.