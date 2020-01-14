Two Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School seniors have been awarded a $25,000 scholarship through the 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship program. William Anger and Rowdy Tucker are two of 106 exceptional high school seniors to be awarded this scholarship. These annual scholarships recognize outstanding students who, in the face of great personal adversity, have exhibited an unwavering commitment to pursue their dreams through higher education. In addition to the scholarship, Anger and Tucker will receive a trip to Washington, D.C., in April to attend the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference.

