Plans after graduation: Planning to attend University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Club memberships or organizations: National Honor Society, Band, Spanish National Honor Society.
Biggest influence on your life and why: I’ve had several large influences, but one I really want to name is Mr. Charlie, who was a bus driver I had all through my life up to the start of high school. What really inspired me about Mr. Charlie was that he was ALWAYS happy, always had a good spirit, and always gave back whenever he could. What he did always inspired me to do good things because when he would do things, he’d always make you happy. So I wanted to make people happy.
Person/people from history you admire: The author H.G. Wells. I was always fond of his works and more specifically fond of his philosophical views.
Advice for other students: Everything takes work, and if you want to accomplish something, you can’t accomplish it unless you try. You can work as much as you want to, but if you don’t try, you won’t get anywhere.
Favorite book(s): “The Invisible Man” by H.G. Wells
Favorite music/musician(s): The jazz fusion band Casiopea
Favorite movie(s): James Cameron’s “Avatar”
Favorite quote or your philosophy: Favorite quote is from H.G. Wells, of course, where he said: “What really matters is what you do with what you have.”
Something people may not know about you: Volunteered at the Catoosa County Library for three years. Really enjoyed it there and would like to say, if you have an opportunity to do something for your community, do it, because it is completely worth it.