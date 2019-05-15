As he wraps up his second year as principal of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (LFO) High School, Charles “Chance” Nix is receiving state honors from the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).
The 2010 Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) graduate has been recognized by the TCSG Foundation as an Alumnus of the Year for 2018. Nine years ago, Nix first graduated from GNTC with an associate’s degree in criminal justice. However, what led him down the educational path was his first position at LFO. In 2006, Nix was the school resource officer for the Catoosa County-based high school.
It would be one of the school’s former principals, Jack Sims, who would encourage him to look into a career in education. “He saw something in me,” said the TCSG Foundation honoree, “…and that turned everything around.” Now, Nix saw himself one day being a teacher. But never a principal.
Nix would continue his education at Lincoln Memorial University (Tenn.) and Valdosta State University (Ga.) to earn a master’s degree in education and an educational specialist degree, respectively. His first stop on the teaching circuit would be at Heritage High School in Ringgold, where Nix would teach law and justice classes. His first administrator role was at Catoosa County’s Westside Elementary serving as the assistant principal with Principal Mike Rich.
Serving first as an assistant principal at LFO, Nix officially got the call in spring 2017 to move up to replace LFO administrator Terri Vandiver as principal for the upcoming 2017-18 school year.
Looking back, going to GNTC was a good fit and a good start for the 49-year-old LFO principal. “At Georgia Northwestern, I enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere, friendly professors, and convenience to work and family life,” said Nix. He and his wife, Heather, have been married since 1994. She is currently a teacher at Ringgold Primary School in Catoosa County. They have two children, Hailey, 20, and Savannah, 17. The couple will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this July.