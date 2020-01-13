A LaFayette High School student has just earned a sizable contribution to his future college tuition bill.
Jonathan Cole, a senior at LHS, is the recipient of a $25,000 scholarship from the Horatio Alger Association, which he can use at the college of his choice beginning this fall. He is one of only 106 students in the country to receive this honor.
“I am honored to receive this award" he said. "I know the financial assistance will be greatly beneficial on the road to becoming a physician. My post-secondary goals will require several years of education, so this will help offset that financial challenge.”
As one of the nation’s largest college financial aid programs in the country, the Horatio Alger National Scholarship Program specifically assists high school students who have faced and overcome great obstacles in their young lives.
The scholarships are funded by Horatio Alger members who, like the scholars, have experienced challenges but ultimately overcame them to become successful business and civic leaders.
LHC Principal Maggie Stultz, LHS principal said Cole has an incredibly bright future ahead of him. She is excited about this award for an LHS student.
"Jonathan has consistently taken the most rigorous courses that we offer," she said. "He has also taken advantage of our dual enrollment program, earning over 30 college credit hours. He is a perfect example of what it means to be Rambler Ready.”
According to https://scholars.horatioalger.org, scholarship applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Be enrolled full-time as a high school senior in the United States; be progressing normally toward graduation in spring/summer of 2019 with plans to enter a college in the United States no later than the fall following graduation;
- Exhibit a strong commitment to pursue and complete a bachelor’s degree at an accredited non-profit public or private institution in the United States. Students may start their studies at a two-year institution and then transfer to a four-year institution;
- Demonstrate critical financial need. An adjusted gross family income of $55,000 or less is required;
- Be involved in co-curricular and community service activities;
- Display integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity;
- Maintain a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.0; and
- Be a U.S. citizen.