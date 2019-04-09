LaFayette High School student Sarah Beth Willeford will attend the Governor’s Honors program this summer.
The program, scheduled for June 16 to July 13 at Berry College in Rome, Ga., is a residential summer program for high school juniors and seniors that is fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly.
Willeford was accepted for her work in German. Frau Camilla Bollig, German teacher at LaFayette High School, said, “I am so proud of Sarah. She has always had an admirable determination in her pursuit of German language and cultural studies. This special opportunity with GHP is tough to earn, and well deserved. It will, without a doubt, be a developmental stage in helping her achieve her future aspirations. I am excited to see the advancements she’ll make with the program.”
Students spend the morning in their major area during the four-week summer program. During the morning, students explore topics not usually found in the regular classroom setting. In the afternoons, students choose one of the other areas in which to study. The curriculum in the areas is challenging and engaging, and the evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts and performances.