When the LaFayette City Council convened on Thursday, Nov. 14, the Junior City Council sat in to observe.
Seven LaFayette High School students, ranging from ninth to 12th grade, participated in the Junior City Council that allows members of the younger generation to sound off about concerns and solutions that they have about the community.
“This is a groundbreaking partnership and will give the students an opportunity to learn about local government while being able to candidly share their opinions and have input on things that will affect them as community members,” said Sarah Jenkins, LaFayette High School Community Crew leader.
The LaFayette Junior Council came up with several ideas. The city’s Recreation Department will sponsor a kickball tournament for LaFayette High students on Monday, Nov.25. The center also has a winter dance scheduled in February for LaFayette High students.
“They are trying to provide activities that appeal to teens and provide local things to do,” Jenkins said.