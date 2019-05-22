Plans after graduation: Attend Georgia Tech.
Club memberships or organizations: Student Government Association, Beta Club. National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, HHS Student Ambassadors, HHS Swim Team
Biggest influence on your life: My parents, because they have always supported me.
Person/people from history you admire: Anne Frank
Advice for other students: Learn good time management, but make sure to have fun and be social.
Favorite book(s): “Challenger Deep” by Neal Shusterman, “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, “Salt to the Sea” by Rutya Sepetys
Favorite music/musician(s): Imagine Dragons, Greta Van Fleet, Journey
Favorite movie(s): “Mad Max Fury Road”
Favorite quote or your philosophy: “I am building a house where the floor is made up of strength, where the walls are crafted of ambition, where the roof is a masterpiece of forgiveness. I am building myself.” – Noor Unnahar
Something people may not know about you: I was adopted from Kazakhstan when I was months old.