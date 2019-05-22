Plans after graduation: I plan to serve a two-year mission for my church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and then go to college at UGA.
Club memberships or organizations: Beta Club, Skills USA
Biggest influence on your life: My church has been the biggest influence on my life. It has made me the person I am today.
Person/people from history you admire: Russell M. Nelson, Joseph Smith, Stephen Hawking
Advice for other students: Take classes that match whatever you enjoy doing.
Favorite book(s): Percy Jackson series.
Favorite music/musician(s): Imagine Dragons
Favorite movie(s): “Insidious”
Favorite quote or your philosophy: “We need to act if we want to change something or gain further understanding. If we don’t act and just sit by, then we won’t be happy.”
Something people may not know about you: I have a fascination with snails. I have a terrarium full of garden snails, and I could list off lots of facts about them.