Students in Ashley Blackwell's first grade at Graysville Elementary School (GES) have been learning about weather.
Students completed a two-week weather unit by researching different types of extreme weather conditions.
Students had to research what causes these extreme weathers, how they affect the environment, how they are dangerous, and how to stay safe in these extreme conditions.
Students researched in class and at home with their parents to create their presentations.
The students also recorded video presentations and posted to their online portfolios.
The students did an excellent job with their projects and it was a way to make learning fun.