On Friday, Aug. 23, students at Graysville Elementary School participated in a pep rally to kick off the school-wide behavior program, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS). All grade levels filled the gym and excitement grew as students saw cheerleaders, several high school football players, and even the high school mascot Tiger.
The pep rally began with the Graysville cheerleaders performing for the first time this year. They got students involved with the cheers and everyone loved participating.
Principal Kerri Sholl and Assistant Principal Shelley Johnson went over the PBIS Expectations with the students. Advice from the high school students on the importance of meeting the expectations of “Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Ready” was shared with the students. Overall, the pep rally was a huge success as students begin the new school year with goals for great behavior.