On Friday, Sept. 6, there were many special visitors in the halls of Graysville Elementary School. It was one of the most special days of the year, as the school celebrated Grandparents Day.
Grandparents were welcomed into the school in the morning and some were shown on the morning news.
Grandparents were treated to a breakfast in the cafeteria with their grandchildren. The Book Fair was open for shopping, and grandparents could also get their picture taken with their grandchildren in the gym. The halls were filled with special Grandparents Day projects, and students also made special gifts for them.
It was the usual success and everyone had a fun and enjoyable time spending the morning with their grandparents. This was another event creating memories for the students and grandparents.